Hearing the matter relating to the Oxygen crisis, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday observed that the whole nation is crying for oxygen.

The HC lashed out when the Centre's law officer said it should not be emotional about the shortage of oxygen in the national capital for treating COVID-19 patients.

“When people die it is an emotional matter. People's lives are at stake. You may be blind, we are not. How can you be so insensitive,” the bench said.

The court issued a show-cause notice to the Centre, asking it to explain why the court should not initiate contempt proceedings against it for failing to comply with the order on supply of oxygen to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients

“You can put your head in sand like an ostrich, we will not, the high court told the central government,” the court said.

It added that the Supreme Court has already directed, and now the high court is also saying that the Centre will have to supply 700 MT oxygen daily to Delhi right away by whatever means.

The bench asked the Centre to consider it and inform the court and said, if the demand is less in Maharashtra and shortfall in consumption, some oxygen can be temporarily diverted to Delhi to create a reserve.