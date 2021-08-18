Pegasus row: Supreme Court to hear plea on constitutionality of West Bengal appointed Commission

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the West Bengal government on a plea challenging the setting up of a Commission of Inquiry by the state to probe into the Pegasus snooping allegations. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana issued notices to the Centre and the West Bengal government on the plea and posted it for hearing on August 25.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the West Bengal government on a plea challenging the setting up of a Commission of Inquiry by the state to probe into the Pegasus snooping allegations. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana issued notices to the Centre and the West Bengal government on the plea and posted it for hearing on August 25.

Advocate Saurabh Mishra, appearing for the petitioner, told the bench that they have challenged the notification issued by the state government constituting the Commission of Inquiry on the ground of jurisdiction. "We will issue notice," the bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose, said.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur and former chief justice of Calcutta High Court Justice Jyotirmay Bhattacharya are the members of the Commission of Inquiry announced by the West Bengal government last month. An international media consortium has reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

(With text input from PTI)