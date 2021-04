The Delhi High Court on Thursday questioned the Centre why the national capital was not getting the required amount of Oxygen to treat COVID-patients.

The court also asked Centre that why other states were being allocated more Oxygen than they demanded but Delhi wasn’t. However, A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli made it clear that it was by no means interested in securing more oxygen for Delhi than required and that too at the cost of any state or Union Territory.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, said that while the national capital's requirement was 700 MT per day, it was allocated 480 and 490 MT and the Centre has not increased it.

The court said that if the information provided was to be accepted, it would appear that the central government needed to explain this aspect and granted it a day to respond. The Centre has to either show some justification for this or "make amends" now that the situation has been brought to its attention, the high court said.

Delhi government counsel also projected before the court, the position of ICU and non-ICU beds. Mehra said there are currently 16,272 non-ICU beds and 4,866 ICU beds and they are in the process of adding more beds. The existing oxygen demand in hospitals is 704 MT per day and after further augmentation, the daily oxygen demand will be around 1000 MT, he said, adding that his grievance was the allocation of 480-490 MT oxygen was far less than Delhi's requirement.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said more tankers are being imported to transport oxygen and it was a matter of few days and once the logistical issues get settled, the Centre will ensure whatever maximum supply is possible will be given. He further said, We should not panic. The situation is dynamic and everything keeps on changing.

To this, the bench said panic is because of lack of resources. Its not because of what judges or lawyers say, panic is on ground. People are suffering but hospitals are not taking patients. We already had loss of lives in Delhi due to shortage of oxygen. It has fallen on you to resolve this. How you resolve is your problem.

The court also issued notice to all oxygen suppliers of the national capital asking them to be present before the court with detailed data on supplies made by them to hospitals

Delhi recorded 368 more COVID-19 deaths and 25,986 cases with a positivity rate of 31.76 percent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department today. This was the seventh day on the trot that Delhi had recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government had claimed that it is not receiving the oxygen quantity allocated to it by the Centre following the upsurge in COVID-19 cases even as an official order has been issued to allot a detailed proportion of the supply of the life-saving gas to hospitals.