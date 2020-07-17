  • SENSEX
Palghar lynching: SC dismisses fresh plea seeking judicial probe, action against cops

Updated : July 17, 2020 01:23 PM IST

The fresh plea filed by 'sadhus' of 'Shri Panch Dashban Juna Akhara' has sought transfer of the probe to the CBI, claiming that there is "reasonable apprehension of bias" if Maharashtra police proceeds with the investigation.
Besides the Maharashtra government, one of the petitions has arrayed the Centre, CBI and the director general of police of Maharashtra as respondents in the matter.
