Pakistan violated its obligations under Vienna Convention in Jadhav's case: International Court tells UN

Updated : October 31, 2019 02:28 PM IST

ICJ had ruled in July that Pakistan must review the death sentence awarded to Jadhav
Jadhav was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism"
Pakistan violated its obligations under Vienna Convention in Jadhav's case: International Court tells UN
