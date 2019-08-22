Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Legal

P Chidambaram Arrested: INX Media and other cases former FM faces

Updated : August 22, 2019 10:08 AM IST

In the INX Media case, the CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance.
The Enforcement Directorate is probing money laundering in the Aircel-Maxis case. In the case, the Chidambarams have been grilled by the agency.
The senior Congress leader is also under the agencies in the aviation scam, involving the sharing of profitable routes with foreign airlines.
P Chidambaram Arrested: INX Media and other cases former FM faces
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

Cipla: On track for remodelling India trade generic business

Cipla: On track for remodelling India trade generic business

Institutional investments in real estate sector tripled to Rs 1,400 billion in 10 years, says report

Institutional investments in real estate sector tripled to Rs 1,400 billion in 10 years, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV