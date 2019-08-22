P Chidambaram Arrested: INX Media and other cases former FM faces
Updated : August 22, 2019 10:08 AM IST
In the INX Media case, the CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance.
The Enforcement Directorate is probing money laundering in the Aircel-Maxis case. In the case, the Chidambarams have been grilled by the agency.
The senior Congress leader is also under the agencies in the aviation scam, involving the sharing of profitable routes with foreign airlines.
