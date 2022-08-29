    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Orris Infrastructure ordered to pay Rs 46-crore fine by NCDRC

    The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has told realty company Orris to refund the entire principal amount deposited by the 29 complainants along with compensation within three months from today (August 29).

    The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) on Monday, August 29,  imposed a Rs 46-crore fine on directors and promoters of realty firm Orris Infrastructure.

    However, the apex consumer commission said the company's directors and promoters are personally liable to refund the money to 29 complainants.

    According to the NCDRC order, it asked Orris Infrastructure to refund the entire principal amount deposited by the respective complainants along with compensation as awarded by this commission within three months from today (August 29), failing which proceedings under Section 25 & 27 of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, will be initiated against them.

    Also Read: CCPA orders Flipkart to pay Rs 1 lakh fine for selling substandard pressure cookers after Amazon

    Back in 2020, the commission disposed of the present complaint and directed Orris Infrastructure to refund the entire principal amount received from the complainants along with compensation in the form of simple interest at 8% p.a instead of 12% p.a. due to unavoidable and unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of the Orris Infrastructure on account of pandemic COVID-19 situation, from the respective dates of deposit till the actual date of payment together with costs of Rs 25,000 to each of the complainants.

    Relying on previous Supreme Court judgments, NCDRC, said, "It is held that approval of a resolution plan does not ipso facto discharge a personal guarantor (of a corporate debtor) of her or his liabilities under the contract of guarantee.”

    "As held by this Court, the release or discharge of a principal borrower from the debt owed by to its creditor, by an involuntary process i.e. by operation of law, or due to liquidation or insolvency proceeding, does not absolve the surety/guarantor of his or her liability, which arises out of an independent contract," it said.

    Also Read: Steps to pay Rs 1,000 fine to link PAN with Aadhaar

    The NCDRC is a quasi-judicial commission that was set up in 1988 under the Consumer Protection Act of 1986. The commission is headed by a sitting or retired judge of the Supreme Court of India. The commission is presently headed by Justice R.K. Agrawal, former judge of the Supreme Court.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)

    National Consumer Disputes Redressal CommissionRealty firm

