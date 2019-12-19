Business
Online service or property agent? EU court to define Airbnb's status
Updated : December 19, 2019 02:41 PM IST
The question arose following a complaint by French tourism association AHTOP, underlining the clash between lightly-regulated online platforms competing with brick-and-mortar rivals.
The ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) could have far-reaching consequences, particularly as Paris will host the Olympics in 2024 and the IOC has agreed to promote Airbnb for accommodation during the event.
