#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Business

Online service or property agent? EU court to define Airbnb's status

Updated : December 19, 2019 02:41 PM IST

The question arose following a complaint by French tourism association AHTOP, underlining the clash between lightly-regulated online platforms competing with brick-and-mortar rivals.
The ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) could have far-reaching consequences, particularly as Paris will host the Olympics in 2024 and the IOC has agreed to promote Airbnb for accommodation during the event.
Online service or property agent? EU court to define Airbnb's status
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Here’s why FADA has requested the SC to allow them sell leftover BS-IV inventory post April 1

Here’s why FADA has requested the SC to allow them sell leftover BS-IV inventory post April 1

Tata Group stocks up even as NCLAT reinstates Cyrus Mistry as chairman; Tata Motors, TCS rise over 1%

Tata Group stocks up even as NCLAT reinstates Cyrus Mistry as chairman; Tata Motors, TCS rise over 1%

FADA moves SC, seeks permission to sell BS-IV stock beyond April 1 deadline

FADA moves SC, seeks permission to sell BS-IV stock beyond April 1 deadline

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV