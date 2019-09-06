Legal
One year of Section 377 verdict: A timeline of India's fight against the colonial-era law
Updated : September 06, 2019 02:18 PM IST
Last year, on September 6, Supreme Court, in a historic move for the LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer) community in India, struck down Section 377.
In a socially conservative India, gay sex was considered a taboo by several and was punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
The LGBTQ community, activists, lawyers and others across India welcomed the move that came after consistent efforts for years.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more