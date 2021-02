ED arrested Sh. Sachin Joshi under Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002 in the case of siphoning/diversion of bank funds to the tune of Rs.410 Crore on Feb 14. ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by City Chowk police station Aurangabad, Maharashtra against promoters of M/s Omkar Group in the month of March, 2020. The said FIR alleged cheating and diversion of bank funds, reports News18 Lokmat.

During the investigation, searches were conducted on various premises including residential and office premises of key persons and subsequently ED arrested Mr. Babulal Varma and Mr. Kamal Kishore Gupta, promoters of M/s Omkar Group, on 27.01.2021 under PMLA, 2002.

During further investigation, the role of Mr. Sachin Joshi and his companies were found in further diversion of said bank funds through non-genuine transactions. It was found that nearly Rs. 87 Crores were diverted through such transactions.