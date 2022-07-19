Supreme Court grants interim relief to Nupur Sharma, says no coercive action till Aug 10

In an interim relief to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that no coercive action should be taken against present or future FIRs in relation to the same telecast. The top court has posted the matter to August 10.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala said, "As an interim measure it is directed that no coercive shall be taken against Nupur Sharma pursuant to the impugned FIRs." The court also took note of rising death threats to Sharma.

Sharma moved the apex court with a fresh plea urging protection from arrest as well as the revival of her withdrawn petition seeking clubbing of FIRs lodged in several states over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Sharma has also sought expunction of adverse remarks made by a vacation bench of Justices Kant and Pardiwala against her on July 1 while refusing to entertain her plea for clubbing of the FIRs, saying she has been receiving death threats after the criticism, according to a lawyer associated with the case.

Sharma has made Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam parties in her petition where FIRs have been lodged against her.

On July 1, the apex court severely criticised Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, saying her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and that she is "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country". Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

The court's observations against the suspended BJP leader had come in the backdrop of the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur by two men, who had posted videos online, claiming that they were avenging an insult to Islam.