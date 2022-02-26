NSE colocation scam: ‘Yogi was Subramanian’, says EY report, cites Skype ID, electronic data evidence

EY's forensic audit report of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam and promotion of the exchange’s former Group Operating Officer Anand Subramanian said that the email ID in question was used for communication with former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna, Subramanian and former NSE employee Sunitha Anand, according to excerpts of the report accessed by CNBC-TV18.

The three former NSE officials used to receive communication from a ‘ Himalayan Yogi' via the said email ID . Subramanian's personal email ID used to be marked in these communications, the report said.

Information like NSE's 5-year financial protections, dividend pay out ratio, business plans, agenda of NSE's board meeting, and consultation over the rating/performance appraisals of NSE employees used to be shared by Ramkrishna and Subramanian with the said email ID.

Ramkrishna shared the information either to seek guidance or whenever asked by the user of the email address. She consulted with the ‘yogi’ on NSE's business excellence programs, rating and promotion of NSE employees, FII roadshows, and on discussions with SEBI on norms of listing and regulatory issues.

According to the EY report, electronically stored information identified that the yogi Chitra was writing to was actually Subramanian. The Skype profile used on Subramanian's NSE desktop was linked to his mobile number and email ID from which Chitra was receiving 'yogi's' emails. Document properties, attachments in the emails from the 'yogi's' email ID had details including last modified by, author and created by Anand Subramanian.

The geotagged location in some of these emails from the 'yogi' was actually Subramanian's Chennai residence. The captured location of photographs shared by Subramanian from his official NSE email ID to Ramkrishna was similar to the captured location of the photographs sent by the yogi. In one of the emails, the yogi claimed to book a “for Subramanian” but booking actually was made by Subramanian himself.

Similar language was used by Subramanian and the yogi referred to himself as Kanchan. He used to mention Subramanian as the 'perfect fit' and Ramkrishna indicated that she saw the 'yogi' through Subramanian.

A few emails to Subramanian from non-NSE employees show that he was referred by some people as Swamy and God.

In an email on Jan 25, 2016, Subramanian told Ramkrishna that he had a discussion with HH (His holiness, the Yogi) and Ravindra (an NSE employee). However, Ravindra told the auditors that only Subramanian was a part of that conversation.

In an email to Yogi in Feb 2015, Subramanian wrote about a meeting between the yogi and Murlidaran. But as per Murlidaran, only Ramkrishna and Subramanian were present in that meeting.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Subramanian on Thursday night and has secured custody until March 6.