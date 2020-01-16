#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
NSE colocation case: Sebi exonerates Ravi Narain, 8 other current, former officials of the exchange

Updated : January 16, 2020 07:14 PM IST

The order came after an investigation by the Sebi against several former and current NSE employees and stock brokers in the co-location case.
Sebi, in its order, said none of the nine officials was occupying a post of director and/or key managerial position at the exchange during the relevant period--April-July 2015.
Allegation was that NSE had not acted in a fair and equitable manner while dealing with its members and these nine officials were allegedly employed at top positions of the exchange during the period.

