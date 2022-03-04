NSE co-location scam: CBI questions NSE officials; investigates delay in SEBI action

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned two executives of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday as part of its ongoing investigation in the NSE co-location scam.

CBI, which has Anand Subramanian, former GOO NSE's custody, cross-checked the statements of these NSE officials with the Subramanian's statement during the interrogation.

CBI sources told CNBC-TV18 that the agency is actively looking into allegations of delibrate omission of action by SEBI officials. As per the sources, CBI's investigation so far shows that there was a delay on part of SEBI while sharing audit documents and other emails with CBI. The audit in the case was concluded in 2018 and the FIR was also filed in 2018. But SEBI shared the report and the emails between key accused with CBI only in 2019.

CBI last week arrested Subramanian. He was the former GOO of NSE. Despite having no relevant experience and qualification, he was promoted as the GOO by Chitra Ramkrishna. Allegedly, Ramkrishna did this on instructions from a ' Himalayan Yogi' from whom she was seeking guidance and was sharing confidential NSE information.

Later, CBI sources stated that actually Subramanian was the said Yogi and he was writing to Chitra asking her to promote Subramanian and regarding other operations of NSE.

CBI arrested Subramanian from Chennai and took him to Delhi last week. He was produced in a Delhi court virtually. The investigating agency got his custody till March 6.

In the meantime, CBI teams went to Chitra's Mumbai residence again and questioned her. CBI will now question SEBI officials to check if they were involved in the scam.