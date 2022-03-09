NSE Co-location case: Anand Subramanian sent to 14-day judicial custody

A CBI court of Delhi on Wednesday sent Anand Subramanian, former Group Operating Officer and advisor to former MD of National Stock Exchange (NSE) to 14-day judicial custody, in the NSE Co-location case.

The federal probe agency moved a plea before the court saying he wasn't required for further questioning and requested the court to send him to judicial custody. The court allowed the move of the CBI and remanded Subramanian to 14 days of judicial custody. He will now be lodged at Tihar Jail.

The court on Monday had also granted the CBI 7-day custodial interrogation of Chitra Ramkrishna , the former managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). She was arrested by the CBI on Sunday night. Subramanian was arrested on the night of February 24.

(With inputs from agency)