After Ayodhya verdict, CJI Ranjan Gogoi has these 5 other key judgements to deliver before his retirement

After the 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, Ranjan Gogoi will be delivering 5 other key judgements before his retirement on November 17.

The apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, said possession of the disputed 2.77-acre land rights will be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who is one of the three litigants in the case. The possession, however, will remain with a central government receiver.

Here's a look at them:

Rafale review

The petitioners in the case had sought a review of the Supreme Court verdict which dismissed the plea which challenged India’s agreement with France in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets. The review petition, jointly filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan, former Union Ministers Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha, is seeking an investigation into the Rafale deal on the basis of secret “stolen documents”. Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, on the other hand, has sought a dismissal of the review petitions.

Sabarimala review

A Review Bench headed by Chief Justice Gogoi, which includes four other judges, is likely to either uphold or set aside the order which allowed menstruating women to worship at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. As many as 65 petitions were filed questioning the authority of the court to intervene in the matter which involves a “centuries-old” belief that the Sabarimala deity is a “Naishtika Brahmachari”.

Contempt case against Rahul Gandhi

The CJI is also likely to announce the judgement on a criminal contempt plea filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for attributing the “chowkidaar chor hai” remark to the apex court.

Gandhi had, however, apologised for “wrongly attributing” the remarks and had requested for the criminal contempt proceedings against him to be closed.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, arguing on behalf of Lekhi, had told the bench that Gandhi's apology should be rejected and action must be taken against him.

The constitutional validity of Finance Act 2017

In April, a bench led by Gogoi reserved its judgement on a number of petitions that challenged the Constitutional validity of the Finance Act 2017 arguing that it was passed by Parliament as a money bill.

One of the pleas alleged that the Centre was taking over the rights to decide the terms and conditions of tribunal members.

The Centre, however, has contended that the Finance Act 2017 was referred to as a money bill as it had provisions to deal with salaries and allowance to be paid to members of all tribunals.

If CJI should come under RTI