Not clear as to how NCLAT order seeks to over-rule shareholders decisions: Tata Sons

Tata Sons, the promoter of major operating companies of the Tata Group, on Wednesday said that it was not clear as to how the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order seeks to over-rule shareholders decisions after the tribunal restored Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons.

The Mumbai-based company said the NCLAT order appears to even go beyond the specific reliefs sought by the appellant.

The tribunal also ruled that appointment of N Chandrasekaran as the head of the holding company of salt-to-software conglomerate was illegal.

Further, Tata Sons said it strongly believes in the strength of its case and will take appropriate legal recourse.

"Tata Sons assures its various stakeholders that it not only has always operated in a fair and equitable manner but also acted in accordance with the law and will continue to do so," it said in a statement.

Mistry termed the NCLAT judgement to reinstate him at the helm of the company as "victory for the principles of good governance and minority shareholder rights" and not just his own personal victory.

In a statement, Mistry said that it was now time that "all of us work together for sustainable growth and development of the Tata Group, an institution that we all cherish."

For over 50 years, the Mistry family, as the significant minority shareholder of Tata Sons, has always endeavoured to play the role of a responsible guardian of an institution that the entire nation is proud of, he added.

"For the Tata Group to prosper as an institution, it is important that the management of individual companies, their Boards, the management of Tata Sons, the Board of Tata Sons and the shareholders of Tata Sons, all work harmoniously within a robust governance framework, that in substance and form, protects the rights of all stakeholders, including shareholders, investors and the Tata Groups employees, who represent the strongest asset of the Group," Mistry said.

Mistry, a scion of wealthy Shapoorji Pallonji family, was in a coup removed as Chairman of Tata Sons in October 2016. He was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons and had taken over in 2012 after Ratan Tata. He was later also removed as a director on board of Tata Sons.

However, Mistry and Tata family patriarch Ratan Tata had reportedly fallen out over key investment decisions, including manufacturing of world's cheapest car Nano.

Mistry, whose family owns 18.4 percent stake in Tata Sons, challenged his removal in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The case of oppression and mismanagement against Tata Sons and 20 others, including Ratan Tata, filed by Mistry family entities - Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments - were however in March 2017 dismissed by the NCLT ruling that they were not eligible to pursue the allegations.

Section 244 of the Companies Act, 2013 allows a shareholder of a company to bring an oppression and mismanagement case against the firm if it holds not less than one-tenth of the issued share capital.

On appeal, the Cyrus Mistry firms had secured a partial win at the NCLAT, which waived the 10 per cent shareholding requirement but remitted the matter to the NCLT.

In July last year, the NCLT rejected Mistry's petition to reinstate him and found no merit in his allegations of operational mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholders.