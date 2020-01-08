16 convicts hanged to death in India since 1991

In last three decades, since 1991, 16 convicts have been hanged to death in India including Dhananjoy Chatterjee — for rape and murder of a 14-year-old school girl, Yakub Memon and Afzal Guru.

In the last 20 years, four people were hanged to death out of which only Dhanajoy Chatterjee was charged with rape.

The execution of Chatterjee took place in Alipore Central Correctional Home, Kolkata, on August 14, 2004. It took 14 years to execute him.

Ajmal Kasab, a Pakistani militant and the mastermind of 2008 Mumbai attacks, was the second person who was executed on November 21, 2012, in Yerawada Central Jail, Pune. He was convicted for murder, conspiracy and waging war. It took four years to execute him.

On February 9, 2013, Afzal Guru was hanged to death in Tihar jail. He was convicted for attacks on Parliament on December 13, 2001. After the execution of Guru, no execution has been done in Tihar jail.

After Guru, on July 30, 2015, Yakub Memon was executed in Nagpur Central jail for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts. It took 22 years for the execution of Memon.