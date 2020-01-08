Legal
16 convicts hanged to death in India since 1991
Updated : January 08, 2020 07:24 AM IST
In the last 20 years, four people were hanged to death out of which only Dhanajoy Chatterjee was charged with rape.
This will be for the first time in the history of independent India that four convicts will be hanged in Tihar jail.
