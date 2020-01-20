Legal
Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court rejects death row convict's juvenile claim
Updated : January 20, 2020 07:48 PM IST
Supreme Court said there was no ground to interfere with the high court order that rejected Pawan's mercy plea.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi police, said the convict was 19 years old at the time of offence and there is a certified copy of his birth certificate.
Advocate A P Singh, appearing for Pawan, said according to his school leaving certificate he was a minor at the time of the offence and none of the courts.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more