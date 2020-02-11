Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court issues notices to 4 death row convicts on Centre's appeal against Delhi HC verdict
Updated : February 11, 2020 06:15 PM IST
Supreme Court also granted liberty to the authorities to approach the trial court for issuance of fresh date for the execution of these convict.
Solicitor General Tuhar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Delhi government, said the execution of the convicts is not for "enjoyment " and the authorities are only executing the mandate of the law.
The court had initially said that issuing notice to the convicts would further delay the matter but later did so on the appeal filed by the Centre and Delhi government.
The world’s biggest automobile makers are taking an important turn towards building electric cars. Indian companies are trying to catch up, with Maruti Suzuki and Tata ratcheting up their focus on these vehicles. Maruti, which showcased a concept electric SUV at the Auto Expo, said it has ambitions to sell a million green energy vehicles over the next few years.
What about you? Would you buy an electric vehicle? The high prices are an obvious deterrent. But is that the only reason stopping you?
In this CNBC-TV18-LocalCicrcles survey, we have posed four questions to assess you interest in buying EVs. Let us know what you think.