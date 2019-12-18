TOP NEWS »

#CABQuiz#GST#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Legal

Nirbhaya case: India rejects final death sentence appeal in 2012 gang rape

Updated : December 18, 2019 03:27 PM IST

Akshay Kumar Singh, filed his review petition earlier this month after the other three had theirs rejected
India's president can still decide to grant him mercy
Rape is the fourth most common crime against women in India, according to government statistics
Nirbhaya case: India rejects final death sentence appeal in 2012 gang rape
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Infosys to pay California Rs 56 crore to settle visa fraud charges, whistleblower to get 15% of settlement

Infosys to pay California Rs 56 crore to settle visa fraud charges, whistleblower to get 15% of settlement

GST Council meeting: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

GST Council meeting: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

WeWork arranges $1.75 billion credit line with Goldman Sachs

WeWork arranges $1.75 billion credit line with Goldman Sachs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV