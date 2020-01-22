Legal
Nirbhaya case: Government moves Supreme Court seeking 7-day deadline for executing death row convicts
Updated : January 22, 2020 11:23 PM IST
Nirbhaya case: The MHA's plea sought a direction from the top court in fixing the deadline for filing of curative pleas after the rejection of review petitions.
Supreme Court, on January 20, had rejected the plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gang rape
Nirbhaya case: A Delhi court has recently issued fresh death warrants for February 1 against the four convicts.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more