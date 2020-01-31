Associate Partner
HDFC life
Countdown

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Legal

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court postpones execution of death warrants of all convicts till further order

Updated : January 31, 2020 08:36 PM IST

The court did not agree with the Tihar jail authorities which had challenged the application of three condemned prisoners in the case seeking a stay on their execution.
The black warrants for execution of the death sentence against Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma, Akshay Kumar and Mukesh Kumar Singh, were issued on January 17.
The convicts' lawyer argued that rules dictate that when one convict's plea is pending the others can't be hanged.
Nirbhaya case: Delhi court postpones execution of death warrants of all convicts till further order
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Economic Survey 2020: Corporate tax cut to mostly benefit less than 1% of companies

Economic Survey 2020: Corporate tax cut to mostly benefit less than 1% of companies

India’s FY19 GDP growth revised down to 6.1%

India’s FY19 GDP growth revised down to 6.1%

HUL Q3 misses estimates, net profit jumps 13% to Rs 1,616 crore

HUL Q3 misses estimates, net profit jumps 13% to Rs 1,616 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement