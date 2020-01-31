Legal
Nirbhaya case: Delhi court postpones execution of death warrants of all convicts till further order
Updated : January 31, 2020 08:36 PM IST
The court did not agree with the Tihar jail authorities which had challenged the application of three condemned prisoners in the case seeking a stay on their execution.
The black warrants for execution of the death sentence against Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma, Akshay Kumar and Mukesh Kumar Singh, were issued on January 17.
The convicts' lawyer argued that rules dictate that when one convict's plea is pending the others can't be hanged.
