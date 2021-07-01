Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • legal>
    • Nirav Modi's sister sends Rs 17.25 crore from UK account to Indian government: ED

    Nirav Modi's sister sends Rs 17.25 crore from UK account to Indian government: ED

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Nirav Modi's sister has sent over Rs 17 crore as remittance to the Indian government from a UK bank account, the ED said on July 1, 2021.

    Nirav Modi's sister sends Rs 17.25 crore from UK account to Indian government: ED
    The ED on Thursday said fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's sister has "remitted" over Rs 17 crore from a UK bank account to that of the Indian government after she was allowed pardon from criminal proceedings in lieu of extending help in the PNB loan fraud case.
    "On June 24, Purvi Modi intimated Enforcement Directorate that she had received the knowledge of one bank account in London, United Kingdom in her name, which was opened at the behest of her brother Nirav Modi and that the funds did not belong to her."
    "As Purvi Modi was allowed tender of pardon on conditions of making full and true disclosure, she remitted an amount of $2316889.03 from her UK bank account to the bank account of the government of India, Directorate of Enforcement," the central probe agency said in a statement.
    London Eye: Nirav Modi loses, on this track
    With the cooperation of Purvi Modi, it said, the ED has been able to recover about Rs 17.25 crore ($2316889.03) from the proceeds of crime, it said.
    Nirav Modi is presently lodged in a UK jail and has lost his extradition plea to India in connection with the alleged $2 billion loan fraud at the Brady House branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Mumbai.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Situation along LAC normal since Feb disengagement: Army chief on Ladakh standoff

    Next Article

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Common for cats, dogs to catch COVID from owners, study finds

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,558.50 135.45 2.50
    Hindalco379.40 7.35 1.98
    Bajaj Auto4,204.55 70.70 1.71
    Tata Motors344.25 4.65 1.37
    Sun Pharma684.15 8.70 1.29
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,559.15 138.80 2.56
    Bajaj Auto4,209.00 75.85 1.84
    Sun Pharma684.75 9.25 1.37
    Asian Paints3,023.30 32.45 1.08
    Maruti Suzuki7,590.00 76.20 1.01
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv11,816.45 -292.60 -2.42
    Gland3,367.15 -57.15 -1.67
    Shree Cements27,059.95 -444.65 -1.62
    Britannia3,595.80 -53.85 -1.48
    Infosys1,560.40 -20.40 -1.29
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv11,850.00 -266.60 -2.20
    Infosys1,560.45 -20.80 -1.32
    UltraTechCement6,707.65 -69.00 -1.02
    Tech Mahindra1,084.00 -11.10 -1.01
    IndusInd Bank1,007.60 -8.55 -0.84

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.56250.23750.32
    Euro-Rupee88.42300.26900.31
    Pound-Rupee102.89400.07600.07
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66930.00030.04
    View More