The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has got Subhash Shankar Parab, a key accused in the Rs 7,000 crore Nirav Modi bank fraud case, deported from Egypt. Parab was the Deputy General Manager (Finance) in Firestar Diamond, officials said on Tuesday.

Parab, who was allegedly hiding in Cairo, landed in Mumbai early on Tuesday after "deportation", they said. According to the officials, he was absconding ever since the case involving diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi came to light.

Parab will be produced before a court later in the day.

India had issued an Interpol Red Notice against Parab to track him and bring him back, they said. India received information that Parab, a crucial link related to Letters of Undertaking (LoUs), was kept in illegal confinement by Modi's men. He was taken from Dubai to Egypt, and India had expressed concerns for his safety, they said.

After a long diplomatic and legal process, the CBI managed to secure administrative extradition or deportation of Parab, who could spill the beans on the country's biggest banking scam allegedly perpetrated by Modi and Choksi with a combined loss of Rs 13,000 crore, they said. The duo is wanted for allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run PNB, using the LoUs.

Modi is the subject of two sets of criminal proceedings, with the CBI case relating to a large-scale fraud upon Punjab National Bank through the fraudulent obtaining of LoUs or loan agreements, and the Enforcement Directorate case relating to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud. He also faces two additional charges of "causing the disappearance of evidence" and intimidating witnesses or criminal intimidation to cause death added to the CBI case.

The jeweller has been in prison since he was arrested on March 19, 2019, on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard and his attempts at seeking bail have been repeatedly turned down.