Nine 'declared foreigners' in Assam get conditional release from Golapara detention camp

Five days before the August 31 deadline for publication of National Register of Citizens (NRC), nine ‘declared foreigners’ have been released from the Goalpara detention camp. The nine fenced out foreigners, including a 69-year-old elderly woman, were languishing at the Goalpara Detention Centre inside the district jail for three years or more before their conditional release. Four of them were granted bail by a court of Foreigners’ Tribunal on August 9, four others on August 19, and another was released on August 22, 2019.

“We do not wish to divulge their names or addresses as they have been granted bail by the FT court. There are about 16-17 declared foreigners in Goalpara detention camp, of which 9 have been released,” said Goalpara Superintendent of Police, Sushanta Biswa Sarma.

The nine individuals are among the 335 ‘declared foreigners’ who spent at least three years or more in detention. In July 2019, the Assam government had notified the conditional release of ‘declared foreigners’ who have spent more than three years in detention centres – provided each person followed the set of conditions as per the Supreme Court order on May 10.

The conditions include execution of bond with two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each, submission of verifiable address of stay after release, biometric of the iris (if possible), and capturing all 10 finger prints and photos to be stored in a secured database before release from the detention centres.

Besides, the person has to report once every week to the police station specified, and notify any change of his or her address to the police station on the same day. A quarterly report will be submitted by the Superintendent of Police (Border) to the Home and Political Department regarding appearance of such released declared foreigners to the police station concerned.

Official figures till July 9, 2019 had stated the presence of 1,145 ‘declared foreigners’ by 100 FTs in six detention camps of Assam. Although a few got relief from the Supreme Court upon challenging the verdict, nine others have now walked to freedom.

Last year, a centenarian was released on bail by the Foreigner’s Tribunal in Cachar district on humanitarian and legal grounds. Chandradhar Das, a ‘declared foreigner’ possessing a 1966 citizenship certificate had spent three months in the detention camp at Silchar Central Jail before being released.