The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday took suo moto cognizance of the Styrene gas leak in Vizag which so far has claimed 10 lives, leaving another 5,000 ill. The NHRC has called it a violation of human rights.

In the early hours today, there was a Styrene gas leak at the LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam while attempting to restart the industrial facility. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) which has been deployed at the location estimates that hundreds of people have been exposed to the gas leak, and the death toll is likely to rise.

The NHRC, meanwhile, noted that at a time the country is struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, the tragedy has come as a “bolt from the blue”, especially for the poor. The NHRC notice records that while there is no prima-facie evidence to suggest negligence or human errors, it was still a case of gross violation of human rights, with the very right to life victims being taken away.

The Commission has issued a notice to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, directing it to probe if the norms laid down under the relevant law, were being implemented at the industrial facility. The Secretary of the MCA has been asked to file a report within 4 weeks

The NHRC has also issued a notice to the Director-General of AP Police directing them to appraise the NHRC of the information on FIRs filed and the status of the investigation, within 4 weeks.