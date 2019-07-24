#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
NGT slaps penalty of Rs 1 crore on Grasim Industries

Updated : July 24, 2019 10:00 AM IST

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the company to shift the hazardous waste in accordance with the Hazardous Waste Management Rules, 2016.
The order came on a plea filed by Grasim seeking review of August 28, 2018 order by which the unit was directed to shift the hazardous waste to the treatment, storage, and disposal facilities.
