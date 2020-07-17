Legal NGT junks plea seeking alternative methods of cremation to reduce air pollution Updated : July 17, 2020 03:07 PM IST The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Delhi resident Parmod Kumar Bhatia and others seeking alternative methods of cremation to reduce air pollution. The petition said that importance of alternative modes of cremation are more important in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply