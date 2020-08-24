Legal New Zealand mosque shooter spent years preparing for attack: Sentencing hearing Updated : August 24, 2020 08:49 AM IST The shooter went to Christchurch about two months before the attack and flew a drone directly over the Al Noor mosque, with a focus on its entry and exit points. A murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The judge can impose a life term without parole, a sentence that has never been used in New Zealand. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply