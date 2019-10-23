#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares struggle after yet another Brexit delay
Oil slips after US inventory build, but possible OPEC cuts support market
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Legal
Business

NCRB data delayed due to revision, error removal, says Home Ministry

Updated : October 23, 2019 08:46 AM IST

The Ministry issued a list of 13 parameters or crime heads which consisted of vague or unreliable data.
A day after the release of the much-awaited data, which was to be released last year, the Home Ministry issued a clarification, claiming "comprehensive revision was done in crime in India pro forma".
NCRB data delayed due to revision, error removal, says Home Ministry
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Government likely to be saddled with additional expenditure demand of over Rs 1 lakh crore

Government likely to be saddled with additional expenditure demand of over Rs 1 lakh crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV