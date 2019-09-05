Business
NCLT approves JSW Steelâ€™s bid for Bhushan Power and Steel
Updated : September 05, 2019 03:39 PM IST
Tribunal has said that the winning bid of JSW Steel will be binding on all parties
NCLT also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Bhushan Power & Steelâ€™s promoter, Sanjay Singal
BPSL operates 3.5 mtpa steel plant in Odisha and has an accumulated total debt of Rs 47,000 crore
