NCLAT says ED needs to be satisfied over dues payments made by Sterling promoters

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) needs to be satisfied that Sterling Biotech promoters' payment to settle dues with the lenders are coming from clean sources.

It also said the promoters will have to settle their case with the creditors within a specified period.

Promoters of the company include absconding Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara and Chetankumar Jayantilal Sandesara.

A three-member NCLAT bench observed that its order on August 28 is "conditional" as debt-ridden Sterling Biotech may "revert back to liquidation" and judgement would "stand reversed" if clean money is not paid within the period.

The appellate tribunal has also directed the liquidator to work as resolution professional (RP) of Sterling Biotech till its further orders.