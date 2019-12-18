TOP NEWS »

#CABQuiz#GST#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Legal

NCLAT reinstates Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman Tata Group, rules N Chandrasekaran's appointment as illegal

Updated : December 18, 2019 05:15 PM IST

Cyrus Mistry, the scion of the wealthy Shapoorji Pallonji family that owns a minority stake in Tata Sons, has been locked in a legal feud with Tata Sons and Tata family patriach Ratan Tata after he was removed as chairman in October 2016.
Cyrus Mistry had accused the Tatas of mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholder interests.
NCLAT reinstates Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman Tata Group, rules N Chandrasekaran's appointment as illegal
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Infosys to pay California Rs 56 crore to settle visa fraud charges, whistleblower to get 15% of settlement

Infosys to pay California Rs 56 crore to settle visa fraud charges, whistleblower to get 15% of settlement

GST Council meeting: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

GST Council meeting: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

WeWork arranges $1.75 billion credit line with Goldman Sachs

WeWork arranges $1.75 billion credit line with Goldman Sachs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
  • LIVE-TV