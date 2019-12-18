Legal
NCLAT reinstates Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman Tata Group, rules N Chandrasekaran's appointment as illegal
Updated : December 18, 2019 05:15 PM IST
Cyrus Mistry, the scion of the wealthy Shapoorji Pallonji family that owns a minority stake in Tata Sons, has been locked in a legal feud with Tata Sons and Tata family patriach Ratan Tata after he was removed as chairman in October 2016.
Cyrus Mistry had accused the Tatas of mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholder interests.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more