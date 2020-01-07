NCLAT issues notice to Bank of India for encashing amount deposited by Wadhawan; lifts stay against formation of HDIL CoC

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday issued a notice to state-run Bank of India to state as to why action should not be taken against the bank for enchasing the amount deposited by Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) owner and executive chairman Rakesh Wadhawan with the court’s approval.

"Let notice be issued on 'Bank of India' to state as to why appropriate action should not be initiated against the officers for encashing the amount deposited by Rakesh Wadhawan, shareholder, without prior approval of this appellate tribunal and during the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process," read the order by a three-judge bench headed by Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya.

The tribunal has allowed Bank of India a week’s time to file a reply and has posted the case for orders on January 16.

Further, the NCLAT also vacated its interim order dated September 26, 2019, staying the constitution of a 'Committee of Creditors', which paves the way for the corporate insolvency resolution process to now proceed.

Bank of India had filed an insolvency plea against the developer with the Mumbai bench of the NCLT after HDIL failed to repay dues worth Rs 522 crore, which was admitted by the court in August last year. Corporation Bank, Syndicate Bank, Indian Bank and Dena Bank had also filed insolvency pleas against the developer.

However, HDIL had filed an appeal against the NCLT order admitting the insolvency plea against the company at NCLAT, following which the NCLAT had imposed an interim stay against the formation of the CoC in September.

The NCLAT has further ruled that in the meantime, the Resolution Professional would ensure that the company remains as an on-going concern and take the assistance of the (suspended) Board of Directors and the employees.

The bank accounts of the ‘Corporate Debtor’ will also be allowed to be operated for the day-to-day functioning of the company such as for payment of current bills of the suppliers, salaries and wages of the paid Director, the Employees’/workmen, electricity bills etc.