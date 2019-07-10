Business
NCLAT dismisses HDFC's insolvency plea against RHC Holding
Updated : July 10, 2019 12:11 PM IST
A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya upheld the order of the principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) which had rejected HDFC's plea.
Passing an order on December 6, 2018, the NCLT had observed that RHC Holding was a non-banking financial company and does not come under the purview of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
RHC Holding, promoted by the Singh brothers, had taken a loan of Rs 200 crore from HDFC in April 2016.
