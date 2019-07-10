In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Legal
Business

NCLAT dismisses HDFC's insolvency plea against RHC Holding

Updated : July 10, 2019 12:11 PM IST

A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya upheld the order of the principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) which had rejected HDFC's plea.
Passing an order on December 6, 2018, the NCLT had observed that RHC Holding was a non-banking financial company and does not come under the purview of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
RHC Holding, promoted by the Singh brothers, had taken a loan of Rs 200 crore from HDFC in April 2016.
NCLAT dismisses HDFC's insolvency plea against RHC Holding
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2: Lesser known facts about India's moon mission

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2: Lesser known facts about India's moon mission

ELSS Mutual Funds: Here are top 10 schemes in terms of 1-year returns

ELSS Mutual Funds: Here are top 10 schemes in terms of 1-year returns

TCS Q1 net profit surges 10.8% to Rs 8,131 crore, declares interim dividend of Rs 5 per share

TCS Q1 net profit surges 10.8% to Rs 8,131 crore, declares interim dividend of Rs 5 per share

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV