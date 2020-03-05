Business NCLAT asks CCI to probe against Flipkart over allegations of unfair practices Updated : March 05, 2020 12:05 AM IST A three-member bench of the NCLAT headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya has set aside the earlier order passed by the Competition Commission of India in this regard. Earlier, the CCI had absolved e-commerce major Flipkart of unfair practices using its dominant position. The NCLAT said that the All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA) has successfully made its case.