  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week lows on March 4
Rupee extends losses as it hits 73.57 against dollar
Coronavirus update: all international flights to be screened
Gold price: Yellow metal falls as US Fed cuts interest rates
Home Legal
Business

NCLAT asks CCI to probe against Flipkart over allegations of unfair practices

Updated : March 05, 2020 12:05 AM IST

A three-member bench of the NCLAT headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya has set aside the earlier order passed by the Competition Commission of India in this regard.
Earlier, the CCI had absolved e-commerce major Flipkart of unfair practices using its dominant position.
The NCLAT said that the All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA) has successfully made its case.
NCLAT asks CCI to probe against Flipkart over allegations of unfair practices

You May Also Like

Antony Waste Handling IPO subscribed 9% on Day 1

Antony Waste Handling IPO subscribed 9% on Day 1

Public sector banks' merger to come into effect from April 1, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Public sector banks' merger to come into effect from April 1, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase 2 launched with an outlay of Rs 1.4 lakh crore

Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase 2 launched with an outlay of Rs 1.4 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement