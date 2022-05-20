Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders in Patiala court in 1988 road rage case

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrendered in a Patiala court on Friday, a day after the Supreme Court sentenced him to one-year rigorous imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case. Sidhu was accompanied by some party leaders including Navtej Singh Cheema.

Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had reached the Patiala residence on Thursday night. A 65-year-old man had died in the road rage incident. After the apex court verdict, Sidhu had tweeted he "will submit to the majesty of the law".

Earlier in the day, Sidhu has sought a week's time to surrender citing some "medical conditions." The top court has asked Sidhu's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi to move a proper application on this and mention it before the CJI bench.

While pronouncing the verdict, Justices AM Khanwilkar and SK Kaul had said, "We feel there is an error apparent on the face of the record. Therefore, we have allowed the review application on the issue of sentence. In addition to the fine imposed of Rs 1000, we consider it appropriate to impose a sentence of imprisonment for a period of one year."

In response to the review petition, Sidhu argued that his conviction in the case should not have been merely for the lesser offence of voluntarily causing hurt. Sidhu also said that it is an abuse of process when the plea seeks enlargement of the scope of notice in the matter relating to a review of the sentence

The top court had also acquitted Sidhu's aide Rupinder Singh Sandhu stating a lack of evidence about his presence at the site of the incident with the convict.

According to the prosecution in the court, on December 27, 1988, both Sidhu and Sandhu were in a Gypsy parked in the middle of a road near the Sheranwala Gate Crossing in Patiala when the victim and two others were on their way to the bank to withdraw money. This resulted to heated exchanges and a physical fight, leading the victim to succumb to his injuries later.