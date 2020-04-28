  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Finance

Mutual funds, SEBI move Delhi HC, challenge interim order allowing non-payment of dues by Indiabulls Housing

Updated : April 28, 2020 01:08 PM IST

AMFI, IDBI Trustee have moved the Delhi HC seeking a stay of the interim order allowing Indiabulls Housing to not discharge dues payable to NCD holders.
The interim order had directed that no coercive action shall be taken against Indiabulls Housing for non-payment of NCD dues.
Mutual funds, SEBI move Delhi HC, challenge interim order allowing non-payment of dues by Indiabulls Housing

You May Also Like

Capgemini follows IBM, Cognizant, Infy; no 2020 guidance despite strong Q1

Capgemini follows IBM, Cognizant, Infy; no 2020 guidance despite strong Q1

Indian startups attract funding worth USD 2.5 billion in Q1 2020

Indian startups attract funding worth USD 2.5 billion in Q1 2020

India Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 1.9%

India Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 1.9%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement