Finance Mutual funds, SEBI move Delhi HC, challenge interim order allowing non-payment of dues by Indiabulls Housing Updated : April 28, 2020 01:08 PM IST AMFI, IDBI Trustee have moved the Delhi HC seeking a stay of the interim order allowing Indiabulls Housing to not discharge dues payable to NCD holders. The interim order had directed that no coercive action shall be taken against Indiabulls Housing for non-payment of NCD dues.