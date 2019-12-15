Legal
Muslim litigants may file curative petition on Ayodhya judgement
Updated : December 15, 2019 11:55 AM IST
An independent litigant in the case, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (JuH), will soon be convening a meeting to take a call on this. The All India Babri Masjid Action Committee (AIBMAC) is also discussing the possibility of a curative petition.
