Mumbai Police has imposed Section 144 in the city from today in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 virus.

All movement of one or more persons in the areas designated as "Containment Zones" by the Municipal Authorities is prohibited except for essential services, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies.

"Mumbai city continues to be threatened with the spread of COVID-19, it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory orders for restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere including religious places to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 virus in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai," the order said.

All movement of one or more persons in the city is prohibited between 21:00 hours and 0500 hours except for medical emergencies and exempted entities.

During the day (between 0500 hours and 2100 hours), exempt categories, as well as individuals engaged in activities allowed under the Unlock initiative, will be allowed to travel more than 2 kms away.

Others will have to travel within a 2 kms radius within their residences, including for essential activities.