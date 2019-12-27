#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Mumbai Police files 32,000-page charge sheet against 5 accused in PMC Bank scam

Updated : December 27, 2019 03:54 PM IST

The accused have been charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code including cheating, fraud, destruction of evidence and falsification of documents.
All the five accused were arrested soon after the scam at the bank came to light in September this year, and are presently in judicial custody.
According to the RBI, PMC bank masked 44 problematic loan accounts, including HDIL loan accounts, by tampering with its core banking system, and the accounts were accessible only to limited staff members.
cnbc two logos
