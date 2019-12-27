Legal
Mumbai Police files 32,000-page charge sheet against 5 accused in PMC Bank scam
Updated : December 27, 2019 03:54 PM IST
The accused have been charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code including cheating, fraud, destruction of evidence and falsification of documents.
All the five accused were arrested soon after the scam at the bank came to light in September this year, and are presently in judicial custody.
According to the RBI, PMC bank masked 44 problematic loan accounts, including HDIL loan accounts, by tampering with its core banking system, and the accounts were accessible only to limited staff members.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more