Mumbai cruise drugs case: Special court to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea on Oct 13; to remain in judicial custody

A Special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai will hear bail pleas of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and others on October 13. Aryan was arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Special Judge VV Patil, hearing matters related to the NDPS Act, said it would hear the bail plea on Wednesday (October 13).

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 . He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. He approached the special court for bail after his plea for the same was rejected by a magistrate's court last week on the ground that it did not have the jurisdiction to decide the matter.

On Monday, when Aryan Khan's counsel Amit Desai mentioned the bail plea, NCB's advocates AM Chimalkar and Advait Sethna sought a week's time to respond and file their affidavit. They said the investigation in the case was still on and there was quite a lot of material collected by the agency and at this stage, it needs to be seen if releasing Aryan Khan on bail would hamper the probe into the case.

Desai, however, objected to it, saying a person's liberty is at question here and argued that releasing the accused on bail would not stop the investigation in the case.

Apart from Aryan Khan, four other accused in the case - Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sateja, and Mohak Jaiswal - have also filed bail pleas in the special court.

The court said it would start hearing Aryan Khan's bail plea on Wednesday. Aryan Khan has been charged with offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29, and 35 of the NDPS Act pertaining to possession, consumption, and purchase of drugs.

The NCB has so far arrested 20 people in the case.

With inputs from PTI