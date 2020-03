A Mumbai court on Wednesday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, arrested on money laundering charges, till March 16.

Kapoor, 62, former MD and CEO of the private bank, was arrested by the ED under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai around 3:00 am on Sunday as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe, officials earlier said.

He was arrested after charges of alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement in the operations of the private bank surfaced and the RBI and union government initiated action to control its affairs.

The central probe agency is primarily investigating Kapoor, his wife and three daughters over a Rs 600 crore fund received by a firm allegedly "controlled" by them from an entity linked to the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), official sources said.

The Kapoors linked firm, DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, is alleged to have received the funds when Yes Bank had an exposure of more than Rs 3,000 crore loans to DHFL, already being probed for purported financial irregularities and diversion of funds