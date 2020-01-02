#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Bitcoin rises 9,000,000% in a decade, outperforms all indices, asset class
Global stock markets end 2019 near record highs
Oil prices post biggest yearly rise since 2016
Rupee opens marginally higher at 71.36 per dollar
Home Legal
Legal

Mumbai Court allows banks to dispose off Mallya's assets to recover dues

Updated : January 02, 2020 06:32 AM IST

The Special Court has, however, stayed its order till January 18 to enable all the parties concerned to file their appeals before the Bombay High Court.
Vijay Mallya, 65, a former one-term Rajya Sabha Member, who had launched the high-profile Kingfisher Airlines, slipped out of the country in March 2016.
Mumbai Court allows banks to dispose off Mallya's assets to recover dues
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

Experts decode December GST collections at Rs 1.03 lakh crore

Experts decode December GST collections at Rs 1.03 lakh crore

US President Donald Trump to sign Phase 1 trade deal with China on January 15

US President Donald Trump to sign Phase 1 trade deal with China on January 15

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV