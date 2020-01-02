Mumbai Court allows banks to dispose off Mallya's assets to recover dues
Updated : January 02, 2020 06:32 AM IST
The Special Court has, however, stayed its order till January 18 to enable all the parties concerned to file their appeals before the Bombay High Court.
Vijay Mallya, 65, a former one-term Rajya Sabha Member, who had launched the high-profile Kingfisher Airlines, slipped out of the country in March 2016.
