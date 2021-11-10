Mumbai cops nab Hyderabad man for rape threat to Virat Kohli's daughter

Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old man from Hyderabad for issuing online rape threat to cricketer Virat Kohli's baby daughter following India's loss against Pakistan in the recent T20 World Cup, an official said. Ramnagesh Akubathini, a software engineer and a resident of Sangareddy area, was arrested by a special team of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday, the official said. He is being brought to Mumbai, he added.

The threats targeted the 10-month-old daughter of Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma, who have a house in Mumbai, police said. Ramnagesh worked for a food delivery app earlier, police said. The incident (issuing threat) took place on October 24 and the cyber police registered a case on Kohli's behalf on Monday.

Team India's star paceman Mohammed Shami was subjected to online abuse after India's loss against Pakistan. After skipper Kohli extended his support to Shami and called out religious discrimination, the now-deleted Twitter account @Criccrazyygirl had issued rape threats to Kohli's daughter.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 354-A (sexual harassment) and sections of Information of Technology (IT) Act, police said.

Following the threats, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had called for an investigation and had issued notice to the Delhi police, asking a detailed "action taken report".