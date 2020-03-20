Finance Money laundering case: Court sends Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor to judicial custody till April 2 Updated : March 20, 2020 08:27 PM IST When the judge asked if he had any complaints, Kapoor said he has been suffering from asthma for the last six-seven years, has low immunity, and he was in acute depression. According to the ED, loans of Rs 30,000 crore were given by Yes Bank when Kapoor was at its helm, and of these, advances of Rs 20,000 crore became bad loans. The Reserve Bank of India earlier this month put the bank under moratorium, restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per account.