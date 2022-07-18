Big relief for Mohammed Zubair as SC says no 'precipitative action' should be taken without its nod

In a big relief to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, the Supreme Court on Monday said no "precipitative action" should be taken without the court's nod. The Supreme Court was hearing Zubair's plea seeking to quash six FIRs lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious feelings.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna observes that Zubair was caught in a vicious cycle. The court has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and has sought a reply from it.

"There is a vicious cycle that Zubair finds himself in. We direct the registry to list this case on July 20, 2022. In the meantime no precipitate steps shall be taken against petitioner in connection with any of the 5 FIRs be taken without the leave of this court," the apex court said.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, who is appearing for Zubair, said he is being produced before Hathras court today and the remand order will be passed. She said that the matter requires an urgent hearing as there is a threat to his life. The FIR was lodged against Zubair by the complainant after a cash prize was put on his head. This is the same FIRs and same allegations and same tweet. He is being produced before different courts of UP and remanded to judicial custody. Today, he is being produced before Hathras court, she said.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist in the matter which it will take up after a break of 15-20 minutes. Earlier, in the day, Zubair through Grover sought an urgent listing of his plea in the top court seeking quashing of FIRs lodged in UP.

The fresh plea of Zubair has also challenged the constitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the six cases. The plea said all the six FIRs filed in Uttar Pradesh that has been transferred to the SIT for investigation are the subject matter of the FIR which is being probed by the Delhi Police special cell.

Separate FIRs have been lodged against Zubair in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Hathras districts on charges of allegedly hurting religious feelings, making sarcastic remarks on news anchors, disrespecting Hindu gods, and inflammatory posts.