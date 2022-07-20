    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homelegal News

    Mohammed Zubair to walk out of jail as SC grants bail, says powers of arrest must be used sparingly

    Mohammed Zubair to walk out of jail as SC grants bail, says powers of arrest must be used sparingly

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    Mini

    A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna was hearing the plea filed by Zubair, who is seeking quashing of the five FIRs registered against him for allegedly outraging religious sentiments.

    Mohammed Zubair to walk out of jail as SC grants bail, says powers of arrest must be used sparingly
    The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in all the six FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh. The court has ordered the transfer of all six cases to Delhi. He will finally walk out of the jail.
    A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna was hearing the plea filed by Zubair, who is seeking quashing of the five FIRs registered against him for allegedly outraging religious sentiments. Zubair to produce bail bonds of Rs 20,000 which will be presented before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House, Delhi. The court directed Tihar Jail to release Zubair by 6 pm today.
    "We direct Zubair to be released on bail on each of the FIRs in Uttar Pradesh. Existence of powers of arrest must be distinguished from the exercise of powers of arrest which must be used sparingly," the apex court said.
    With the transfer of cases to Delhi, the court observed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Uttar Pradesh government is redundant and thus disbanded. "The transfer of the FIRs shall apply to all existing FIRs and to all future FIRs that may be registered on the same subject matter," the court said.
    The court also rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's plea to restrain Zubair from tweeting in the future and said that the court cannot restrain a citizen from using his voice. "How can a journalist be restrained from tweeting and writing? If he violates any law by tweeting, then he can be proceeded as per law," the court said.
    A total of seven FIRs have been registered in UP against Zubair -- two in Hathras and one each in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and at Chandauli police station.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    IGNOU Hall Ticket for June 2022 TEE released today: How to download it

    Next Article

    HPCET 2022 results declared: Here’s how to view results and other details

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng