Mohammed Zubair to walk out of jail as SC grants bail, says powers of arrest must be used sparingly

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in all the six FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh. The court has ordered the transfer of all six cases to Delhi. He will finally walk out of the jail.

A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna was hearing the plea filed by Zubair, who is seeking quashing of the five FIRs registered against him for allegedly outraging religious sentiments. Zubair to produce bail bonds of Rs 20,000 which will be presented before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House, Delhi. The court directed Tihar Jail to release Zubair by 6 pm today.

"We direct Zubair to be released on bail on each of the FIRs in Uttar Pradesh. Existence of powers of arrest must be distinguished from the exercise of powers of arrest which must be used sparingly," the apex court said.

With the transfer of cases to Delhi, the court observed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Uttar Pradesh government is redundant and thus disbanded. "The transfer of the FIRs shall apply to all existing FIRs and to all future FIRs that may be registered on the same subject matter," the court said.

The court also rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's plea to restrain Zubair from tweeting in the future and said that the court cannot restrain a citizen from using his voice. "How can a journalist be restrained from tweeting and writing? If he violates any law by tweeting, then he can be proceeded as per law," the court said.

A total of seven FIRs have been registered in UP against Zubair -- two in Hathras and one each in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and at Chandauli police station.