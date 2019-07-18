Modi govt approves 43 amendments to companies law

A key change pertains to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) norms, wherein companies would be allowed to keep unspent money in another account.
A bill would be introduced in Parliament to carry out the 43 amendments to the Companies Act, 2013.
Section 135 would be amended to provide for a specific penal provision in case of non-compliance.
